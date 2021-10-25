Date set for Dons’ FA Cup clash with Stevenage
The latest fixture news from Stadium MK
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:04 pm
The FA Cup trophy
MK Dons’ FA Cup first round game against Stevenage has been confirmed for Saturday November 6.
The game between the two local rivals will kick-off at 3pm at Stadium MK for a spot in the second round in the offing.
Meanwhile, Dons’ fixture against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday December 7 at Stadium MK has been confirmed a TV game.
Shown on TV for the first time since their Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool in 2019, Dons will host the current League One leaders like on Sky, kicking off at 7.45pm.