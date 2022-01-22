Davies called back to add depth to Dons’ threadbare defensive numbers

Jack Davies was on the bench for MK Dons on Saturday after he was recalled from his loan spell at Oxford City

Teenager Jack Davies was recalled from his loan spell at Oxford City to be a part of MK Dons’ matchday squad on Saturday after injuries to both Harry Darling and Aden Baldwin ruled them both out against Doncaster Rovers.

Darling was absent from last week’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park after suffering from both rib and hamstring issues, while Baldwin picked up an ankle injury in training during the week, having only just returned from illness.

After losing Peter Kioso too when Luton recalled him from his successful loan spell, it left Liam Manning to alter his defensive structure against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, playing a back four for the first time since taking over.

Though Baldwin was named on the bench, he was absent and 19-year-old Davies was the only option for Dons should they suffer another injury to their back line, highlighting their lack of numbers at the moment.

Manning said: “A little bit, we had a few recalled and a few unexpected things out of our control. We know we need to add and we will add this week.

Of Darling’s injury, Manning continued: “He's progressing well, he's not far off. Having him back in a few weeks will be like a new signing. He's in a good spot, we just have to make sure when we bring him back he stays back.”