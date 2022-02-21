Deadline days signings have to be patient for their chance at MK Dons

Matt Smith and Dan Kemp have made just one appearance each since signing for Dons on deadline day

The three signings made on transfer deadline day have barely been seen since moving to MK Dons, but Liam Manning says they will have to bide their time.

Matt Smith and Kaine Kesler-Hayden have made on start apiece in the 1-1 draw away at Fleetwood Town in atrocious conditions, while Dan Kemp has only made a brief substitute appearance, with opportunities proving hard to come by of late with Dons in great form.

Though Manning said his side is not set in stone, despite picking by-and-large the same side for the last five games, he said the trio of signings have to bide their time and could be called upon at any time during the run-in.

“Everyone wants to play but the squad keeps everyone on track, focussed and feeling part of it,” he said. “We will only be as strong as the depth of the team. We're in a good spot in that sense, people have to be ready to step up and be hungry to prove a point.

“When you're a new signing, you want to hit the ground running and show what you can do. The key part is to communicate to the players, they're intelligent, they know they're joining a team who is doing well, so you have to be patient but physically and mentally ready when that opportunity arises.

“It's challenging for some players, but their attitudes have been good and they're training right every day.

“The hardest part is leaving people out, it's such a difficult process. You've got people in form, people who you need a bit of patience with to get them through a period, picking people who will be a success against the opposition, there are so many factors.

“It's not just picking the best 11.”

Kaine Kesler-Hayden could come in to replace suspended Daniel Harvie at The Valley tomorrow night

Kesler-Hayden, who made a sub appearance against Sunderland late on on Saturday, could come into the side to replace suspended Daniel Harvie, who’s tenth booking rules him out of Tuesday’s trip to Charlton and Saturday’s home game with Bolton Wanderers.

Manning though kept his cards close to his chest with regards to Kesler-Hayden’s chances of making a second start.