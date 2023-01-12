Deadline passes so Chelsea loanees will remain at MK Dons

Chelsea’s deadline to recall both Henry Lawrence and Jamie Cumming from MK Dons has passed, and the pair will remain at Stadium MK for the remainder of the season.

Keeper Cumming was spotted back at Chelsea last week, sparking rumours of a recall. The 23-year-old has been one of Dons’ stand-out performers this season, but 12 months earlier cut short a similar loan spell at Gillingham in favour of a move to MK1.

But Chelsea’s loan deadline now passing, both Cumming and full-back Lawrence, who has impressed recently with his performances predominently at right-back, will be a part of Mark Jackson’s team until the end of term.

Explaining Cumming’s return to Chelsea last week, Dons’ head coach Jackson said it was an arragement he agreed to to help strengthen the bond between the clubs, while also offering Cumming a chance to be seen by the Chelsea coaches first-hand.

“I always like to work with the parent clubs because that relationship is important,” he said. “There was a chance for Jamie to go back to Chelsea for a few days.

“I spoke to one of the loan managers there, who I know well, and he asked for our permission for him to go back for a few days, and it was important for the relationship to let Jamie do that. Ultimately, he's their player.

“Hopefull the willingness we've shown there will strengthen our relationship for this loan as well as future ones. That's all that was.