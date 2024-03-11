Dean could be back 'in a couple of weeks' for MK Dons

Max Dean

Max Dean could be fit again within the next couple of weeks to give Mike Williamson more of a selection headache in the League Two run-in.

The 20-year-old has been out since the start of February with a hamstring injury, but is getting closer to a return according to assistant head coach Ian Watson.

Jack Tucker too could make his comeback sooner rather than later, sidelined for the last four months after suffering ankle ligament damage in November.

Watson confirmed: "We've got Max coming back in the next couple of weeks as well, and Tucks too which will be good problems for the gaffer. We'll need that with the run-in, we need to have the freshest legs for each game."

Not only having players coming back available for selection again, Watson highlighted the strength in depth Dons were able to call on during Saturday's win over Salford City - a game which saw Williamson drop Dan Kemp to the bench in favour of Stoke City teen Emre Tezgel.

He continued: "We're blessed with a good squad, and the players in the side at the moment have been doing really well and have had momentum, and we've not had to change much.

"Tez came in for Salford, he gave us fresh legs and did really well, and it gives the manager something to think about.