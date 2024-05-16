Dean gets banned for unspotted play-off stamp

Max Dean

The MK Dons frontman will be sidelined for three matches at the start of next season

Max Dean will start next season with a three-match ban after the FA reviewed video evidence during the second leg of the play-offs.

The 20-year-old striker appeared to stamp on Crawley Town’s Jay Williams in the 11th minute of the game - an incident which went unspotted by referee Seb Stockbridge.