Dean is loving life after making the move to MK Dons

Life is going pretty well for teenager Max Dean at the moment.

The 18-year-old packed up his life at Premier LeagueLeeds United last month to move to Milton Keynes, reuniting with his former academy coach Mark Jackson at Stadium MK.

While expectations were told to be kept low, the youngster has made a good impact in his three senior appearances so far. Making his debut in the win over Forest Green Rovers, Dean endeared himself to the Dons supporters with an enthusiastic showing, empitomised by huge fist-pumps after winning a free-kick on the edge of the box to gobble up the clock in stoppage time.

Unable to help Dons avoid defeat to Exeter City in his home debut a week later, Dean stamped his name into the fans’ good books at Bristol Rovers with a 90th minute goal to secure the victory at the Memorial Stadium.

For Dean, making the switch to MK Dons has been a whirlwind but one he has loved every second of so far.

“I couldn’t fault a single thing about the club,” he said after scoring his first goal on Saturday. “Players, staff, facilities, everything is perfect. I’ve loved every second of being here.

“Making my first appearance in the Forest Green win was great, and this is just as good. We want to build on this. It's amazing.

“The fans have treated me really well, made me feel welcome. To give a bit back and to show how much I care is great as well.

