Dean is showing all the signs of being a Premier League striker
Hitman Max Dean is showing all the hallmarks of a Premier League calibre striker according to Alex Gilbey.
The 20-year-old has scored six goals in his last five games, and has 18 to his name this season in 31 appearances, scoring a variety of goals in the last few weeks, from poacher’s attempts to wrong-foot efforts into the top corner.
Midfielder Gilbey, who has three in the last six in the most productive season of his career (13 goals and nine assists), believes Dean has all the attributes to play in the top flight.
“Deano is unbelievable to play with, he's constantly causing carnage, and I can pick up on that,” he said. “When you've got someone like Max floating and buzzing around, and when you're happy with your football, you flourish.
“It's the signs of a top, top striker isn't it. If you look at the top of the Premier League, they score all sorts of goals.
“They're not all Notts County goals where put it top bin, or the Mansfield goal with his weak foot into the top corner. You need every sort of goal in your locker and I think he has got that.
“The career he will go on to have if he carries on working hard and keeping his head down will be unbelievable. The ball is in his court to go and achieve what he should do.”