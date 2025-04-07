Dean Lewington through the years at MK Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:26 BST

The time has come - Dean Lewington has announced he will retire at the end of this season.

With countless appearances, accolades, MK Dons team-mates, coaches and managers down the years, there has always been one constant: Lewie.

Take a look back through the years at the captain, leader, Don.

1. Dean Lewington through the years

Take a look back through pictures of Dean Lewington down the year | Getty Images

Lewington was one of the squad to make the move to Milton Keynes from Wimbledon

2. November 2003

Lewington was one of the squad to make the move to Milton Keynes from Wimbledon | Getty Images

Wimbledon were relegated though in their final season before MK Dons were formed

3. April 2004

Wimbledon were relegated though in their final season before MK Dons were formed | Getty Images

After helping keep the club up the year before, Dons were narrowly beaten 4-3 in the FA Cup at Southampton

4. January 2006

After helping keep the club up the year before, Dons were narrowly beaten 4-3 in the FA Cup at Southampton | Getty Images

