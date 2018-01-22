Dean Lewington to feature for MK Dons U23s tonight

Dean Lewington has been brought in from the cold after two months of exile and will feature again for MK Dons tonight.

Having not featured in the first team since November, Lewington has been named in the U23s squad to play Forest Green Rovers tonight at Brackley Town.

A bust-up between the 33-year-old and manager Robbie Neilson had threatened to call time on Lewington's Dons career. However the departure of Neilson on Saturday evening appears to have reopened the door to the life-long Dons player.

The Under-23s will be looking to build on their impressive 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth – a win which moved them to within three points of leaders AFC Wimbledon in the Central League South table.

Entry to the fixture is priced at £6 adults, £3 over-65s and £1 under-18s while under-12s can attend for FREE. Entry can be paid for on the night at St. James Park, cash only. Gates open at 6pm.