Dean opts for Belgian move as he makes Gent switch

The striker has made the big-money move to Belgium after turning down Toulouse

Max Dean has been confirmed as a Gent player after agreeing a move from MK Dons.

The popular striker joins the Belgian side in a deal understood to be worth more than £2 million, with the 20-year-old’s former club Leeds United set for a pay-out too as a result of sell-on clauses included in his deal when he moved from Elland Road 19 months ago.

The destination, more so than the transfer itself, comes as something of a surprise given reports earlier in the week that French side Toulouse had agreed a fee with Dons for the Dean. But the Citizen understands the De Buffalos were able to match the bid of Les Violets, and the Liverpudlian opted for the Belgian side and the potential of playing Europa Conference League football.

The move caps a stunning year for Dean. Speaking in pre-season in 2023, Dean said he was eager to play a bigger role than the bit-part he did during his first six months at the club. And though his chances were sporadic in the early stages under Graham Alexander, a brace against Chelsea U21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy forced the head coach’s hand.

Dean, who was Mark Jackson’s lasting legacy from his brief time at the club, became one of the only positives to come out of Alexander’s regime too, and only grew in stature and importance under Mike Williamson.

An infectious character, bridging groups within the squad and a quick fan favourite, he scored seven goals in the first nine games when the new coach took over, but when he was at the peak of his powers, a hamstring injury forced him out of the side for two months.

His absence, and subsequent return though only added to his aura. Coming on briefly during Dons’ 5-0 thumping at Stockport, his first home appearance on his return against Walsall will go down as one of the best substitute appearances in Dons history.

Winning and scoring a penalty within minutes of coming on, he then set up Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson before netting a second as Dons ran out 5-0 winners, with Dean reasserting himself as the leading man.

Scoring in each of the next four, his stature grew as did his on-field swagger, no longer playing like a youngster eager to make his mark, but like a man who knew he was in the spotlight for all to see.

Interest in luring him away from Stadium MK was inevitable given his 19 goals and five assists in 34 appearances. Both Toulouse, who bought Rhys Healey from Dons in 2020, and Gent met the asking price for Dean and after discussing with both, opted for a move to the Belgian top flight with the side who finished fifth last time out.

Gent gain in Dean a young, vibrant and positively arrogant hitman capable of a goal out of nothing, with a little bit of needle and edge to him which will only endear him to the supporters, while getting under the skin of the opposition.