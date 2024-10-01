Dean set for English return this week in Europa Conference League
Former MK Dons striker Max Dean is set for a return to English shores this week after his excellent start at KAA Gent continues.
The 20-year-old was top-scorer at MK1 last season, netting 19 in 34 appearances, earning him a move to the Belgian top flight with De Buffalos.
Scoring in each of his first three appearances for the club in Europa Conference League qualification, Dean has hit the ground running for Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s side. Scoring in his last two starts for Gent, including the opener in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Dean has helped his side climb to third in the Jupiler League after nine games.
And the young striker looks set to make an impact again this Thursday when he returns to England. Chelsea are next up for Dean and Gent, with the Belgian side taking on the Blues at Stamford Bridge this week in the Europa Conference League.
