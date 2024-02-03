Dean set to be sidelined for several weeks with injury

Max Dean

Top-scorer Max Dean looks set to be sidelined for several weeks after picking up an injury in training.

The 19-year-old suffered what is understood to be a hamstring issue early last week, and was sent for a scan confirming the injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dean, who has 12 goals to his name this season, missed the 1-0 defeat to Barrow on Saturday, and head coach Mike Williamson confirmed the extent of the injury is still unknown.

"We didn't think it was very much," he said. "He's had a scan and it's shown something so we're still investigating. We don't know the length yet, hopefully it won't be too long, but we don't know yet."

To add to MK Dons' woes, Ellis Harrison, who started at Holker Street in Dean's absence, limped out of the action after suffering a heavy challenge from Bluebirds defender George Ray.