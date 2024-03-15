Dean, Tucker and Marschall are closing in on making return for MK Dons

Max Dean and Jack Tucker are set to return to training

Injured trio Max Dean, Jack Tucker and Filip Marschall are all set to take part in training for MK Dons this afternoon.

Dean and Tucker have been long-term absentees from the side and were due to take part in the early parts of training today (Friday) in the build-up to tomorrow's game against Crewe Alexandra.

Marschall, on loan from Aston Villa, is further along the timeline in terms of his recovery, and has been involved in training this week, but is set to make a full return to the fold next week.

"Jack and Max are integrating back into training today," head coach Mike Williamson confirmed. "I don't think they'll do a full session yet, but it's a big boost. They can join in some of the passing drills, so it's a big positive.

"Filip too is back involved again. He can do most of the training session again, and hopefully next week he can be in full training."

Joe Tomlinson, who missed his first league game since singing for the club in August on Tuesday night through illness, is also back in contention to face promotion rivals Crewe, but Williamson said despite the 23-year-old's eagerness to return, they will bide their time with him.