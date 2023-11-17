Dean wants to replicate previous award winners after claiming EFL gong

The teenager won the award for his fine form in October for MK Dons

Max Dean hopes to emulate previous award winners after he won the EFL Young Player of the Month award for October.

The 19-year-old striker scored four in four at the end of October as Dons' form picked up under new boss Mike Williamson, with a brace against Barrow, and goals against Bradford City and Swindon Town.

He is not the first Dons player to have won the award, with Dele Alli, Matt O'Riley, Sam Baldock and Callum Brittain also claiming the trophy down the years.

Another former Dons to win it was Dean's former Leeds United team-mate Patrick Bamford, who went on to score regularly for the Whites in the Premier League.

And Dean wants to emulate those previous winners.

He said: “There are some top names that have won this award, including players who are now scoring goals in the Premier League, so if I could have half the career of any of those guys then I would be made up.

"It’s an unbelievable feeling to win this award. We had some good results at the end of last month and I was pleased to be able to score the goals I did to help us achieve that.

"Ultimately, I couldn’t have done it without the support of my teammates – without them and the chances they created for me, I wouldn’t have been able to score the goals that I did.

"The staff and fans have played their part as well and have been right behind me and the whole team throughout.

"Hopefully we can all kick on, now. We’ll continue to take each game as it comes but we’re only looking up and hopefully we can continue climbing the table."

Head coach Mike Williamson added: "He deserves every bit of credit he gets because he is an unbelievably infectious character.

"When I arrived, I knew straight away that I was going to enjoy working with Max. I think his personality and charisma is the best thing about him, which you constantly see on the pitch.