Dean will 'obviously attract attention' during transfer window
“He's currently locked in the boot of my car!” joked Mike Williamson, but the thought may have crossed his mind as he looks to keep hold of striker Max Dean this summer.
The striker had a break-out season for MK Dons last season, scoring 19 goals in 34 games as the club reached the League Two play-offs.
The 20-year-old’s performances drew plenty of plaudits as he grew in confidence and stature in the latter part of the season.
With the transfer window open this summer, interest in acquiring the former Leeds United man’s services is expected, but while Williamson said he would love to keep the striker, he could not guarantee it.
The head coach said “We love him to bits and his ceiling is as high as it can be, but I can't say more than that. We'd love to keep him but because of what he did last season, it will obviously attract attention, so we'll have to wait and see.”
