Dean's Gent goals bring a smile to Williamson's face

Max Dean in action for Gent | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

He might not have known a lot about his third, but ex-Dons striker Max Dean cannot stop scoring for new club Gent

Max Dean bagged his third goal in as many games for new club KAA Gent on Wednesday night as he continued to impress in Belgium.

The 20-year-old left MK Dons in a multi-million pound deal, and appears to have hit the ground running for his new club, with a goal every 56 minutes on average so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After scoring his first just 17 minutes into his debut from the penalty spot, Dean has added two more to his account in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds, with his most recent coming in the 3-2 win over Danish side Silkeborg IF.

The striker though may not have known an awful lot about his third goal for the club, having been bundled to the floor by a defender, and the ball squared across the face of goal hitting the former Leeds man while he was on the deck. Gent would go on to win the game 3-2 in extra time to progress.

Dons head coach Mike Williamson said hearing of Dean’s exploits overseas puts a smile on his face, admitting they were simply unable to keep hold of the ambitious striker when a bid came in.

“We couldn't keep hold of him,” he said. “When we came in, he was brilliant. He's got the talent, the fire, the engine, he just needs the maturity which he will get by moving over there.

“He's just a great lad, and every time we see him on the scoresheet, it brings a smile to our faces.

“We've got a lot of respect and fondness, and it's always nice to see good people doing well.”