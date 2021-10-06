Debutant Ilunga makes strong impression in his first MK Dons start

Brooklun Ilunga proved tricky for the Wycombe defenders during his first start for MK Dons

Teenager Brooklyn Ilunga impressed as he made his first start for MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old had made three substitute appearances for the club but was handed his full debut by Liam Manning for the Papa John’s Trophy win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Enjoying a lively run-out at left wing-back, Ilunga made a decent impression on the game but limped out midway through the second half, icing his knee on the bench in the aftermath.

Manning sung Ilunga’s praises afterwards, saying: “It’s a big part of the history of this club in terms of bringing players through so it was great for him to make his full debut.

“He did well, showed good energy and aggression. It’s a terrific job from the academy, and it’s credit to Brook for how he played tonight.”