Debutant Ilunga makes strong impression in his first MK Dons start
MK Dons 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Brooklun Ilunga proved tricky for the Wycombe defenders during his first start for MK Dons
Teenager Brooklyn Ilunga impressed as he made his first start for MK Dons on Tuesday night.
The 17-year-old had made three substitute appearances for the club but was handed his full debut by Liam Manning for the Papa John’s Trophy win over Wycombe Wanderers.
Enjoying a lively run-out at left wing-back, Ilunga made a decent impression on the game but limped out midway through the second half, icing his knee on the bench in the aftermath.
Manning sung Ilunga’s praises afterwards, saying: “It’s a big part of the history of this club in terms of bringing players through so it was great for him to make his full debut.
“He did well, showed good energy and aggression. It’s a terrific job from the academy, and it’s credit to Brook for how he played tonight.”
Defender Zak Jules, who played just behind Ilunga on the left added: “Brook did really well. In pre-season he did really well and I knew it was always going to come. I think he did himself proud for sure.”