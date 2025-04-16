Decision not yet made regarding Gladwin's future at MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The interim head coach has been preparing the side for the games over Easter weekend

A decision on Ben Gladwin’s future at MK Dons is yet to be made after the hiring of Paul Warne as the club’s new head coach.

Gladwin was put in interim charge of the team following Scott Lindsey’s sacking last month, leading the team through nine games, with two wins, a draw and six defeats.

The 32-year-old harbours aspirations to be a full-time head coach later down the line, admitting he will wait until the summer to decide on what the future holds for him.

With Tuesday night’s appointment of Warne on a four-year deal at Stadium MK, Gladwin hands over control of the side, along with coaches Ian Watson, Jamie Day and Steve Hale.

Speaking at Warne’s unveiling on Wednesday, sporting director Liam Sweeting thanked Gladwin and his team for taking charge of the side during uncertain times over the last six weeks, and said a decision is yet to be made regarding Gladwin in Warne’s new coaching staff.

“It’s for us to discuss in the next few days,” he said. “There are no imminent departures, we’ve got two games over Easter, and Paul is open to hearing the opinions of those guys.

“I want to thank Ben for his time in charge. I recognise it has not been an easy period, but an important period for us. We needed them to get a response after the run we were on, and initially they did that. We picked up what look now like some really crucial points. I also recognise it’s not easy because everyone is between leadership.

“We hope now there’s clarity, and this is now the moment this journey can continue on a new path. It’s for everyone to get on board now, and if they don’t, they’ll have to leave the journey and we’ll go off with people who will.”