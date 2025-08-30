Defeat to Walsall must act as a wake-up call for MK Dons

Captain Alex Gilbey spoke after MK Dons were beaten 1-0 by Walsall on Saturday

Losing at home to Walsall on Saturday was the dose of reality MK Dons might have needed, according to skipper Alex Gilbey.

The 1-0 reverse to the Saddlers at Stadium MK was their first league defeat of the season and indeed of Paul Warne’s tenure as head coach, having picked up three draws and a win in the final four games of last season.

A disappointing first-half performance made way for a much improved second, but Charlie Lakin’s deflected strike six minutes after the restart would ultimately cost Dons their split of the points.

Speaking afterwards, captain Gilbey admitted losing a game might be exactly what the side needed to refocus their efforts and give them a bit of a reality check after their good start.

“It’s not a disaster, we’ve started the season really well,” he said. “In a way I think we needed it, it is a bit of a wake-up call to know we’re not going to have it all our own way. We’ll be back in on Monday to work hard and learn a lot from that first-half.

“Every good team needs that. It was never going to be plain sailing, we weren’t going to just rock up and turn everyone over. Football has many ways of bringing you down a peg or two, and it’s one of those this week. It’s not the end of the world, but we have to stamp out that first-half.

“Most of the games this season we’ve started really quickly - we won the Cheltenham game in the first 25 minutes. We’ll go through it and find out why, because it’s not what we’ve shown this season. Back to the drawing board.

“When you reflect on the first-half, I think we’ve let the staff down. Even in the warm-up, we were a bit flat and you could sense it was coming. The first-half was nowhere near where we expect us to be, and we’ve not been there. The second-half looked a lot more like us. Going a goal behind makes it a lot easier to wake up.”