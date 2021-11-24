Defeat was deserved after Dons ‘tried to be a team they are not’

Massimo Luongo of Sheffield Wednesday battles for possession with Scott Twine during the 2-1 defeat at Hillsborough

Scott Twine felt MK Dons stopped doing what they’re good at and fully deserved to get beaten by Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Ahead through his excellent goal on 46 minutes, Dons tried to see out the remainder of the game on the back foot, inviting pressure from Wednesday, who threw themselves forward in a bid to pick up back-to-back wins.

With Dons barely offering up a threat after Twine’s goal, they lasted until the 83rd minute before Lee Gregory’s equaliser, and Josh Windass won it for the hosts in injury time.

According to Twine, taking the lead and sitting back to invite the pressure goes against their character and by doing so at HIllsborough, they deserved to be beaten down to eighth in League One.

“I don’t think we were good enough and didn’t deserve to win. As soon as we scored, we sat off and let them play and invited the pressure. We deserved to lose that game.

“We need to pass the ball, look forward and look dangerous and threaten. When we stop that, it got their crowd up, it gave them a boost and we end up defending. We conceded two at the end and it’s gutting.

“We’re so frustrated with ourselves. We were in a good position, I think we just stopped doing what we’re good at. We tried to be a team we’re not.

“When we get the ball down, there isn’t a better team in the league at what we do in my opinion. When we stop that, the result shows at the end of the day.