Aden Baldwin made just his second league start of the season on Saturday and helped MK Dons to only their fourth clean sheet. Max Watters’ sixth goal in six matches saw Dons win 1-0 against Burton

A clean sheet at long last should give MK Dons’ defence a lot of confidence, said Aden Baldwin.

Eleven games separated the shut-outs against Wycombe Wanderers on September 25 and the 1-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday, and it was a long-time coming for Liam Manning’s side as Max Watters’ sixth goal in as many games kept Dons fifth in League One.

Baldwin, making only his second league start of the season in place of suspended Harry Darling, said the clean sheet should give Dons a lot of confidence as they head into a tough week of away games against Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe.

“With the defensive setup we had today, all the staff going through what we needed to do, I feel like a clean sheet definitely helps us going forward,” he said. “It’s exciting.

“Against a team like Burton who made it difficult, a 1-0 win, a clean-sheet, three points is a very good evening.

“They pressed high and were aggressive. We knew that, we were prepared for it, but sometimes you have to win ugly.

“The gaffer spoke about being adaptable in games, and we were tonight. Considering the week we’ve had in terms of minutes, all the boys involved have dealt well.”