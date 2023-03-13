Defence must face up to recent criticism and put it right

Criticism of MK Dons’ defence has been justified according to two members of the backline.

After suffering four defeats in five matches, which saw the side concede 13, fans took aim at the defenders for their role in Dons’ plight.

Injuries to Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora and Anthony Stewart cut Mark Jackson’s options to barebones, and little option to make changes.

Tennai Watson admitted the criticism aimed at Dons’ leaky defence was justified, and felt though defending was a team-effort, those in the final line must also face up to the fact they have not been good enough of late.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow, but it’s the harsh reality of life,” he said. “You have a job to do, and if it’s not being done, you have to take that criticism. But we’re a team - whether it’s goals we concede or score, we’re doing it together.

“Some boys will take it like they’re a defender and think they have to do X, Y and Z. I’m a bit like that at times too, but we’re all in it as a team, not as individuals or a unit. That’s how we have to look at it.”

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cambridge - Dons’ first clean-sheet since February 4 - Jack Tucker, who has been highlighted by the supporters for his role in their poor performances, said there was no point in licking wounds.

He said: “We’ve conceded too many goals so criticism will come. You can't sit there and feel sorry for yourself, you have to work hard, do the basics well and today I think we did that.

