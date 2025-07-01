Defender is eager to prove his worth after season-ended knee injury

The defender played less than a game-and-a-half for Dons last season

Nathan Thompson believes he has to repay the faith MK Dons put in him last season on his return from injury.

The defender made a massively impressive debut in the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon following his January move from Stevenage, but lasted barely 20 minutes into his second outing against Harrogate before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

After months of rehab, Thompson was part of the first week of pre-season training with Paul Warne’s side, and is a part of the club’s training camp out in Spain.

With fans eager to see more of Thompson next season, he admitted he feels the same.

“Me too!” he said. “The reason I signed was because I felt we could get promoted last season and obviously that didn’t work out. I feel fit, strong and capable of contributing. The club believed in me, that’s why they parted money for me, and I’m looking forward to paying back that faith this year.

“It was tough. You’re always looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. It was tough personally and for the team in the second-half of the season, but it’s a fresh start now.”

Speaking about the first few days of his return, Thompson continued: “It has been good. Last week gave us a good base to work from, and now we’re looking forward to the week ahead. There are a few new faces, and pre-season, especially when you can come away, is about being able to spend quality time with the boys and building relationships for the rest of the season.

“Players keep themselves in good shape over summers now, but as you get a bit older, you start to feel it a bit more.

“I’ve not been involved in training since late January, early February, so it takes a bit of getting used to. But as players, we love it and it feels fantastic to be back out here.”