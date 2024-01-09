Defender Lofthouse joins Dons on loan from Barnsley

The Barnsley full-back has signed a loan deal with MK Dons until the end of the season

Kyran Lofthouse

MK Dons have landed their second signing of the January transfer window with the capture of Barnsley full-back Kyran Lofthouse on loan for the remainder of the season.

Lofthouse, 23, was signed by Dons head coach Mike Williamson at the start of this season, bringing him to Gateshead from Oakwell before making the switch to Milton Keynes in October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And following his recall last week back to the League One side, Lofthouse has reunited with Williamson, becoming the second former Gateshead player to arrive at Stadium MK this month, following Stephen Wearne's capture on Saturday.

"I have a good relationship with Mike and Ian (Watson)," said Lofthouse after signing at Stadium MK. "I really like the way they go about things and the football they play, and it brought the best out of me. When the opportunity came up to work with them again, I was really looking forward to it.

"I'd spoken to them generally, seeing how we were getting on, and just general talk. But nothing really got going until the window opened, and then things moved quite fast as they tend to. I'm happy to be here and get it all sorted."

An attacking right-back, Lofthouse continued: "I'm direct, I like to get forward and create chances - that's the main part of my game. I'm a good ball-carrier, I like to get up and down and I'll be looking to bring that to Stadium MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In the first-half of the season at Gateshead, I was able to provide goals and assists, so I'll be looking to carry that momentum on.

"(Dons are) in a good position, there's a good chunk of the season to go as well so we'll be looking to do as well as possible and see how it goes."

Williamson believes the full-back will adapt to League Two football quickly, having been impressed by his progression in the early part of the season in the National League.

"He brings a lot on many different fronts," Williamson said of his latest signing. "His physical profile is very good and he's here to continue his development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He did extremely well at Gateshead, and I think this move is a good fit for both parties, he can come here and continue that progression. I think he's got all the potential to step-up to the next level and beyond. He's a really exciting prospect. Attacking-wise, he brings a goal threat and assists.