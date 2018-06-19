Defender Moore-Taylor follows Tisdale to MK Dons

Jordan Moore-Taylor, like manager Paul Tisdale, felt it was the right time to leave Exeter City as he became Dons' first signing of the summer.

The former Exeter defender joins Tisdale and his management team from St James Park in making the switch to Stadium MK ahead of their League 2 return this season.

The 24-year-old spent six seasons at Exeter, making in excess of 120 appearances at centre back. But after triggering a clause in his Grecians contract to leave, Moore-Taylor signed a two-year contract with Tisdale's new side.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge," said the defender. "I had six good years at Exeter but I felt it was the right time to move away.

“I had a few options but MK Dons was right choice for me - I know the manager, Matt Oakley and Mel Gwinnett and this is an amazing stadium.”

“I know the league and I know how hard it is to get out of. I’m under no illusions how tough this season is going to be but I’m confident we will be fighting at the top end of the table.”

Manager Tisdale, upon completing his first signing since arriving as Dons boss, said: “This is a very good signing for us. It is important, starting this new role, that I have an understanding of the playing squad and there is no better way of doing that than signing someone I know as well as I know Jordan.

“Jordan has played with me at Exeter for the last six years and has been my captain there. I’m really looking forward to him starting here and complimenting the players that we already have here at MK Dons.”