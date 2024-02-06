Defender Smith leaves MK Dons for Australia move

Tommy Smith

Defender Tommy Smith has signed for Australian side Macarthur FC after leaving MK Dons.

The Bulls sit fourth in the A-League, with the signing of the 33-year-old described as 'pivotal' as they seek to mount a challenge for the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand international Smith joined Dons in the summer after being released by Colchester United. The former Ipswich Town man played more than 450 games in his prior to his arrival at Stadium MK, but recently has found game-time hard to come by.

Smith made 13 appearances in Milton Keynes, but only three since Mike Williamson took over at the helm in October, with his last in the disappointing 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at the start of December.

The defender grew up Down Under, moving with his family to New Zealand as a youngster before moving back to England to pursue his football career. An All Whites international with more than 50 caps to his name, Smith still has family in that part of the world.

"His addition to the club will help to fortify the Bulls’ defensive strategies, contributing significantly to the team’s resilience," said a statement on the Macarthur FC website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It continued: "Tommy Smith’s involvement with the club is seen as a pivotal move to enhance the Bull’s defensive capabilities, aligning with the club’s objectives for the remainder of the 2023/24 A-League Season and our ongoing AFC Cup campaign."