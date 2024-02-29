Defenders should fear MK Dons' firing front-line

Cameron Norman

Defender Cameron Norman said he would hate to be playing against MK Dons’ front-line at the moment as they prepare for the derby against AFC Wimbledon this Saturday at Plough Lane.

After brushing aside Newport County last weekend, with three goals in the opening half-an-hour, Norman admitted he effectively had a watching brief against his former club as the likes of Stephen Wearne, Dan Kemp, Alex Gilbey and Jack Payne made life miserable for the Exiles.

Heading into hostile territory this Saturday though, Norman believes the AFC Wimbledon defence will be concerned about having to deal with the front-line, especially with so much riding on the game.

He said: “After the win on Saturday, I was thinking about how I wouldn't want to come up against our attacking options. We've got so much quality at that end of the pitch, and the attacking boys are really firing. It's great for us, hopefully they'll continue that.

"It was nice from where I was on the pitch to see the boys dominate a game of football - it made my afternoon quiet! We executed our game plan tremendously, and we'll take more of that on Saturday.

“With the front boys, the wing-backs and even us in the back three, we all have goal threats. The boys at the top end have been really firing recently.

