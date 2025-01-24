Defensive cover drafted in as Dons land Stevenage defender Thompson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons have completed their fourth signing of the window

MK Dons have bolstered their defensive ranks with the capture of experienced Stevenage centre-back Nathan Thompson.

The 34-year-old becomes Dons' fourth signing of the January transfer window, arrives in time to feature against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

A ball-playing centre-back, Thompson said the chance to play in Lindsey's system appealed greatly to him, while adding his experience will help those around him too.

"Scott's philosophy is well-known," said Thompson upon signing. "We all saw what he did with Crawley last season, and he is trying to implement that here.

"Of course it takes time to bed in, but it is something I'm accustomed to, it's a role I've played previously and have really enjoyed. When Scott told me the position, I was excited and I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm an experienced defender, I've played at a few different clubs. In this time, I'd probably play in the middle of the back three. I grew up playing right-back and moved into the middle under Luke Williams and Mark Cooper at Swindon.

"I think I can add a bit of leadership, talking. Naturally, when you're younger you focus on your own game, but when you get a bit older, you can help impart that experience on other players. Hopefully I'm able to share my knowledge and wisdom that comes with a lot of football matches."

He rejoins Scott Lindsey - a coach he worked at Swindon Town with earlier in his career - having made 20 appearances for Alex Revell's side at the Lamex Stadium this season. He also played under former MK Dons assistant manager Luke Williams at the County Ground, while younger brother Louis made 30 appearances across an 18-month spell on loan at the club from 2020-2021.

Dons made their initial approach for the centre-back on Thursday evening, and things quickly developed overnight before Thompson got the call to be in Milton Keynes to sign on Friday morning.

"It has been a bit of a blur. I know the club approached Stevenage on Thursday night, there was some dialogue, and while I was in the gym, I was told I had to be in Milton Keynes for 12pm! Luckily, it was only an hour away! Fortunately, the manager delayed training, allowed me to get here, sign and train, meet everyone and hopefully be involved on Saturday.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the place, having spoken to the manager, hearing about the ownership's plans for the place, it's an exciting time to be involved."