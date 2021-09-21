Defensive duo tipped for big things by Dons skipper Lewington

Dons skipper Dean Lewington believes Harry Darling and Warren O’Hora will play at a higher level soon

Skipper Dean Lewington is expecting big things from Harry Darling and Warren O’Hora.

The duo, both just 22-years-old, have established themselves alongside Lewington as the first choice centre-backs for the club.

While O’Hora enjoyed his first full season in the first team last term, Darling has already racked up more than 100 career appearances, and pulled on the captain’s armband for Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy against Burton last month.

With Dons enjoying their best start to a season since 2014, Lewington believes his current playing partners will continue to develop and should be playing at a higher level.

“They're talented boys,” said the captain. “They've had a good grounding, especially Harry. He's so young but he's played a lot of games which is what you need as a defender. Strikers can be a bit 'flash in the pan' and can be a bit more streaky than defenders.

“As a defender, you have to play, get used to playing against different players and different ways of dealing with them.

“It will hold them in good stead in the next few years and I have no doubts both will move up the leagues and do well for themselves.”

Not just O’Hora and Darling though, Lewington feels Dons’ defensive depth, offered up by Zak Jules and Aden Baldwin of late, is ensuring everyone keeps on top of their game.