Defensive error will not make Dons change the way they play

Andrew Fisher was almost able to rectify his error in the build-up to Oxford’s winning goal.

MK Dons’ at times risky passing out from the back proved to be their undoing on Saturday when Andrew Fisher got caught in possession allowing Mark Sykes to score Oxford United’s winner.

Initially used in the extreme under previous boss Russell Martin, Fisher’s role as Dons’ keeper has seen him more in his penalty area more often under Liam Manning’s guidance, and kicking long to clear his lines is very much back on the menu for the Dons keeper.

Fed a hospital pass by team-mate Josh McEachran on Saturday though, Fisher’s loose touch allowed Oxford to regain possession on the edge of the penalty area with the keeper out of his grounds, allowing Sykes a simple tap-in to turn around a 1-0 half-time deficit for the U’s.

Though the tactic will be put under the microscope following Syke’s winner, Manning said Dons will not shy away from continuing that style, instead working to eliminate the errors which left Fisher exposed.

“When it goes wrong like that, it out-weighs the 15, 20 times we do it and it goes right,” he said. “It’s not about changing what we do, it’s about making the right decisions. We have to empower the players to make the right decisions.

“It's not the first and it won't be the last time that happens. We're asking Fish to do that, and he has been terrific with his decision making about when to go short or go long.