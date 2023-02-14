Defensive horror-show for Dons as five-star Bolton run riot

A woeful defensive display from MK Dons allowed Bolton to run riot at the University of Bolton Stadium, winning 5-0.

The game was effectively done inside the first 28 minutes as the Trotters raced into a three-goal lead, with Ricardo Santos, Luke Mbete and Gethin Jones finding the back of the net.

While the introduction of Tennai Watson at the break gave Dons a bit more defensive structure, but Eoin Toal scored Bolton’s fourth - and third from a corner - before Randell Williams was allowed to brush into the penalty area in stoppage time to complete the rout.

Fortunately for Mark Jackson’s side, results for fellow relegation strugglers meant they remain a point outside the drop zone ahead of another tough away trip on Saturday at high-flying Sheffield Wednesday.

After limping out against Oxford United, Tennai Watson was rested for the trip to Bolton, with Henry Lawrence handed his first start since New Year's Day. Watson was named on the bench, with Matt Smith and Nathan Holland returning ahead of Conor Grant and Max Dean.

If Dons had any hope of getting something from Bolton, who had only lost once in 14 games, that hope was extinguished inside the opening half-an-hour.

Having win 5-0 at the weekend against a Peterborough side, who by all reports did not make a bad account of themselves, Bolton simply proved ruthless in front of goal to put three goals past Jamie Cumming to take firm control of the game. Ricardo Santos and Luke Mbete scored effectively the same goal on seven minutes and 20 minutes respectively - left unmarked in the centre to nod home Declan John corners.

Gethin Jones then fired in a third for Bolton on 28 minutes when Kyle Dempsey picked him out, again unmarked 10 yards out to steer home.

Defensively, Dons were poor and looked capable of conceding any time Bolton went forwards, but perversely, they looked potent and dangerous going forwards.

And they should have had at least two goals to their name too before the interval. While Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko both saw efforts saved by keeper James Trafford, another Eisa header looked as though it was blocked by Eoin Toal's arm, unnoticed by the referee.

And though the flag flew up to deny Sullay Kaikai a second goal in as many games just before the break, replays suggest the former Wycombe man was onside when he got on the end of Daniel Harvie's scooped pass over the top.

Jackson made a change at the interval to bolster his back-line, the only change he could really make as Tennai Watson replaced Kaikai as Dons went to three at the back and it gave the visitors a bit more structure, but their woes, particularly from corners, continued.

Jamie Cumming made a couple of excellent saves to try and to keep the score civil, one stand-out denial to claw Victor Adeboyejo's header away.

Bolton did eventually get their fourth though, once again from a poorly defended corner as the ball was allowed to drop to the feet of Toal who smashed it home.

Dons though continued to have chances, with Eisa firing over before being replaced by Will Grigg, and Leko seeing an effort tipped just around the post by Trafford.

Both sides looked to see the game out injury-free in the latter stages, but Dons' dismal defending would haunt them one last time in stoppage time as Bolton hit their fifth for a second game in a row. While Watson won the header to deny Adeboyejo a chance, Lawrence was stood watching as Randell Williams brushes past him to fire in Bolton's fifth.

Referee: Marc Edwards

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford, Jones (Isgrove 79), John (Williams 78), Santos, Charles (Lee 73), Morley, Shoretire (Kachunga 78), Toal, Dempsey (Sheehan 72), Mbete, Adeboyejo

Subs not used: Dixon, Thomason

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Harvie, Lawrence, McEachran (Johnson 78), Maghoma (Smith 78), Devoy (Holland 86), Leko, Kaikai (Watson 46), Eisa (Grigg 68)

