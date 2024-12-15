Defensive performance impresses Gills boss Bonner in Dons win
Gillingham boss Mark Bonner was delighted with his side’s defensive performance after their 1-0 win over MK Dons on Saturday.
While only having 22 per cent possession during the game, Robbie McKenzie’s 58th minute goal was enough to separate the sides, and help Gillingham to their first away win since September 21 and their 1-0 win over Notts County at Meadow Lane.
The win lifts them to within a point of Dons, who have a game in hand, but the defensive performance was the biggest positive for the Gills boss.
“Once we got ahead, the way in which we defended our half and box this afternoon was brilliant,” said Bonner afterwards. “We turned them into a direct and crossing team, which was fantastic. They made a lot of changes and brought a lot of forwards onto the pitch and had a really good threat. I thought that we defended the box really well today.
“Whether it was people blocking or defending crosses, we dealt with players like [Alex] Gilbey, [Stephen] Wearne and [Scott] Hogan in the box so well today. They're such a threat. They have got so many threats in the team, and they are in great form at the moment and winning games.
It was really tough for us to defend for such large periods, but I thought the concentration and the personality of the players was very good. You have to be proud of the endeavour to get at it.”
He continued: “In the last two games, they [the players] have been brilliant in terms of their commitment to the game and their effort in the game. It's a massive win that. Away wins are hard to come by, and clean sheets are hard to come by.
“It helps, maybe, kick-start a bit of momentum. We need to try and keep backing that up and get rolling. A big day for us. Huge credit to the lads, the ones that started and the ones who finished the game I thought that they made a good impact in it. We changed quite a bit during the game, but we coped really well.”
