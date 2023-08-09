Defensive problems ‘have to be addressed’ for Dons to be successful

While the goals and lively performances have given MK Dons plenty to be positive about in their opening two games, Graham Alexander knows his side must tighten up defensively quickly.

The win over Wrexham may have been something of a turn-up for the books given the Welsh side’s status as early league favourites, but having conceded three goals at the Racecourse Ground, and then another two against League One side Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night in the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat, the head coach is keen to plug the gaps at the back.

A defender during his own playing career, Alexander said his side must shore up at the back and start keeping clean sheets to make life easier for themselves.

“We have to do better,” he said after the loss to Wycombe. “We didn’t keep a clean sheet in pre-season; we scored a lot of goals to win a fantastic game on Saturday but we conceded three there, and another two tonight.

“We won’t shy away from the fact we have to improve. We want to be an attacking team and score as many as possible but we have to tighten up at the other end of the pitch.

“It’s something we have to build into the team, we’ve got the players with the attributes to be really good defensively, but sometimes it’s a real determination in your mind to put everything on the line to keep the clean sheet, and it’s something we have to address.”

In spite of their defensive shortcomings in the opening two games though, Alexander feels his side are beginning to find their feet with the way he wants them to play.

The midfield trio of MJ Williams, Alex Gilbey and Ethan Robson covered huge distances against Wrexham en route to victory, and, with new signing Ash Hunter replacing the latter on Tuesday, put in similar work-horse performances against Wycombe too.

Alexander added: “Our early ambitions here are to be consistent with our performances and results, but our longer term aims are to be as successful as possible.

“I want a winning mentality and a competitive environment, with players who will bust their whatsits off to win a game of football. And I saw my team doing that.