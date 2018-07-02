Dele Alli is back in line for England World Cup recall

Milton Keynes' World Cup star Dele Alli looks set to return to the starting line-up tonight when England take on Colombia.

Gareth Southgate's side take on Colombia in the second round clash in Moscow in one of the most hotly contested World Cups in history.

Having missed out on England's second and third games with a thigh strain, Alli, who grew up in Milton Keynes, looks set to return to the side as Southgate prepared to put out his strongest side to face the South Americans.

The sides have only met in World Cup surroundings once before, back in 1998. Playing in Lens, first half strikes from Darren Anderton and David Beckham ensured Glenn Hoddle's men qualified from the group stages.

Tonight's crucial knock-out game will be shown at Arena MK, with doors opening at 5pm ahead of the 7pm kick off. Entry is free.