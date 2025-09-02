Dele departs Como after just one appearance

The former MK Dons midfielder is without a club

Dele Alli has left Como after seven-and-a-half months.

The 29-year-old’s troubled career took another stumble when he agreed to mutually terminate his contract with the Italian side after just one appearance, when he was sent off within ten minutes.

The midfielder left MK Dons ten years ago after helping the club to their most successful season ever, securing promotion to the Championship. Five excellent seasons followed at Tottenham, where he became one of the Premier League and England’s top stars, racking up 37 caps and three goals for the Three Lions.

Struggles off the field though saw him fall out of favour at Spurs, and tough spells at Everton and Besiktas have seen him barely play for much of the last four years.

His career looked to be en route to a resurrection with Como, but struggling to play his way into manager Cesc Fabregas’ plans, the parties have agreed to part ways.

A club statement read: “Dele is keen to secure regular playing opportunities and, as he was not part of the club’s immediate plans, both parties felt it was the right decision to part ways ahead of the transfer window closing.

“The club thanks Dele for his time at Como and wishes him the very best for the future.”