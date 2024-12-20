Dele departs Everton to become a free agent

Dele Alli | Getty Images

The midfielder played just 11 games for Everton in three years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former MK Dons midfield Dele Alli has confirmed he is leaving Everton.

The 28-year-old has not played a game since February 2023 when he was on loan with Turkish Besiktas, having joined the Toffees in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his revelations in July 2023 though about a history of child abuse and drug addiction, Dele’s recovery and rehabilitation has been his main priority.

Dele burst onto the scene at MK Dons in 2012 before securing a move to Tottenham in 2015, not before helping Dons to promotion to the Championship.

A successful spell at Spurs led him to becoming an England regular, appearing at the World Cup in 2018 where the Three Lions reached the semi-finals.

But following a drop-off in form, he left London for Liverpool in 2022, but made just 11 appearances for Everton in nearly three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirming his departure on social media, Dele wrote: “As widely published this week, 2025 may set me on a new path with some exciting opportunities. Before any of that happens it's very important for me to make clear how grateful I am of all the fans, staff and players at Everton FC for the support they have given me.

“It's been an incredibly tough journey trying to put the final pieces together to regain match fitness and I cannot thank the Everton staff enough for the hard work they have put into this process.

“Unfortunately things haven't worked out as we all would have hoped and I think it's the right time for me to turn a new page.

“I want to wish everyone at this amazing club the very best of luck and hopefully we will see each other again soon.”

The rumour-mill has already linked Dele with a move to Italy to join Cesc Fabregas’ Como.