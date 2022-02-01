Dele’s Everton move should have an impact down the line for Dons

Dele’s transfer from Tottenham to Everton could land Dons some extra cash in the future

MK Dons should be expecting a pay-day after a deal between Tottenham and Everton saw the midfielder move on transfer deadline day.

In selling the player to Spurs in 2015, Dons included a sell-on clause in the deal, believed to be around 20 per cent, but there was confusion amongst supporters last night when his move to Goodison Park was on an initial free transfer with performance-based incentives later down the line.

Dons Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said he could not fill in many of the gaps but said the club should expect some financial boost at some stage as a result of Dele’s move to Merseyside.

“I can't comment on the deal because it's not our deal, it's between Tottenham and Everton but we would expect some impact down the line, I hope,” he said.

“We're all delighted for Dele to go and work with Frank. It's what he probably needs at this time and we're excited to see him develop in the next phase of his journey. He's the biggest example for our academy kids, looking at his story.”

Sweeting went on to admit the club has similar clauses on future sales of Rhys Healey, who left for Toulouse in the summer of 2020, and on Matt O’Riley who joined Celtic earlier this month.

He said: “This is the first one here, it might happen with Rhys Healey or it might happen with Matt O'Riley, and it can continue happening.