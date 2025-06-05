Dennis can make 'an immediate impact' at new club Notts County

The frontman has penned a deal with a League Two rival

Striker Matt Dennis can make an immediate impact for Notts County, according to his new club.

The 23-year-old turned down a deal to remain at Carlisle United following their relegation from League Two last season. He scored six goals in 14 appearances for the Cumbrians, including one against his former club MK Dons in the 2-2 draw at Brunton Park.

The frontman spent two-and-a-half years at Stadium MK, scoring 11 goals after signing from Norwich City in the summer of 2022. After loan spells at Sutton United and Rochdale, Dennis departed on transfer deadline day in February, quickly finding a new home in the north-west in Mark Hughes’ side.

But following their drop into the National League, Dennis was sought after by several EFL clubs, and penned a deal with Notts County to cross paths with his former club once again next season.

Only showing in flashes his capabilities for Dons, County’s Head of Football, Roberto Gagliardi said he thinks Dennis will provide an immediate threat for the Magpies next term.

He said: “While Matthew’s goals return and overall performances at Carlisle prove he is more than capable of making an immediate impact at this level, we’re very excited about his potential to improve across the duration of his contract.

“Importantly, he has very strong natural attributes in terms of his pace, power and stature – and he had a really strong grounding as a young player in two top academies.

“Matthew hasn’t always been deployed as an out-and-out striker and we definitely feel he can cover various attacking positions within our system.

“He’s very comfortable dropping into midfield to link the play, has the skill and intelligence to operate in tight situations and possesses the physical capabilities to carry the ball forwards with purpose from deeper positions.

“Signing as a free agent, we believe he represents excellent value and we’re delighted to have beaten a number of other clubs, including some from higher divisions, to his signature.”