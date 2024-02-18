Dennis cannot stop running when he comes on for MK Dons

Matt Dennis

Mike Williamson said he does not want to see striker Matt Dennis stop running when he comes on.

The 21-year-old has struggled for consistency at MK Dons, limited to just 11 outings for the club in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Injuries have hampered his progress of late, but Dennis has been afforded opportunities against both Bradford City and Swindon Town off the bench for Mike Williamson's side, with his contribution at the County Ground in particular showing promise with Dons short of out-and-out front men.

Given the work-rate of the likes of Stephen Wearne, Dan Kemp and sidelined Max Dean in the striker position recently, Williamson has tasked Dennis with one requirement during his appearances.

Williamson explained: "I've openly said to him: All I want to see is you running, nonstop because his quality and physicality is unstoppable. When he gets chances, he will finish it.