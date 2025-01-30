Dennis returns to MK Dons after loan deal with Rochdale ends
The 22-year-old joined the National League side in November, but since has made just six appearances, scoring one goal.
Speaking at the time, head coach Scott Lindsey said: “He needs games. It’s a really good move for him. He can go and score goals, and it’s just what he needed. We’ll keep an eye on him and see how he does.
“It’s a very competitive level, and he’s gone to a club that like to play as well, which I think suits him. I hope he goes there and scores some goals and does well.”
Dennis is in his third season at Stadium MK, having joined in the summer of 2022 from Norwich City. Struggling to hold down a regular starting spot since signing, he has made 46 appearances, scoring 11 goals.
