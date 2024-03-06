Dennis scores and Kelly saves in 'fantastic' night in Mansfield

Matt Dennis

There were plenty of reasons to smile last night after MK Dons' win over Mansfield Town, but the biggest may have been reserves for Matt Dennis.

The 21-year-old made his first league start for five months at the One Call Stadium, and got his first goal in six months during the 2-1 triumph over the league leaders.

Having fallen down the pecking order this season, and suffering numerous injury setbacks, Dennis' rewards on Tuesday were nothing short of what he deserved.

Team-mate Kyran Lofthouse said of Dennis: "He's a great guy, we're buzzing for him. He works so hard. He's been out with injury problems, but we're delighted that he's back in the goals. He's a great team-mate."

Head coach Williamson added: "I'm really pleased for him, all evening he was fantastic. He worked his socks off, and that's what we need from him, to run and put a shift in. We know he has that quality."

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly saved a penalty against Mansfield

There was also praise for goalkeeper Michael Kelly afterwards too. The Irishman saved Lucas Akins' penalty kick, and then did brilliantly with his follow-up as he clawed it off the line, but could not get to Stephen Quinn's tap in as he gave Mansfield the lead.

Kelly's overall performance drew acclaim from the head coach too, who said: "They had three bites of the cherry, it shouldn't happen.