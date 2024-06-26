Departing midfielder Robson signs for Carlisle United

Ethan Robson | Jane Russell

The midfielder ended his time at MK Dons at the end of the season

Ethan Robson has signed for fellow League Two side Carlisle United after leaving MK Dons.

The 27-year-old’s contract at Stadium MK is set to expire this month after spending the last two years in Milton Keynes.

The midfielder racked up 83 appearances across his spell, including a successful loan spell in 2021 from Blackpool, scoring two goals.

Robson, originally from Sunderland, will wear the number 7 shirt at Brunton Park after signing a two-year deal at the club.

United manager Paul Simpson said: “Ethan is a really good footballer. He’s left-footed so he gives us a little bit more balance in that area.

“We’ve got quite a few players who you’d say were a number six type midfielder who can control the midfield, whereas Ethan is a little bit more forward-thinking. He’s got good legs about him to go and get forward and get in the box.

“He’s got a wand of a left foot for finding that pass. In the past couple of seasons he hasn’t been the one getting the assists for goals, but he’s the one finding the pass that leads to the assist.

“I want him to add more goals to his game, when you’ve got a sweet left foot like he has, I want him to go and test goalkeepers.

“We’re trying to get competition in all areas, I want it to be a really competitive group, and Ethan will add to that.