Derby between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon postponed for international call-ups

A date for the rearranged game has yet to be established

The derby between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The game, which is set to be the 14th meeting since 2012, was due to be played on Saturday November 18 at Stadium MK and will now be rearranged.

The Citizen understands along with Tommy Smith's call-up to join New Zealand, Mo Eisa has been selected by Sudan and Phoenix Scholtz has been included in Northern Ireland's U19s squad.

The sides have not crossed paths since April 2022 when they shared a 1-1 draw at Plough Lane.

The postponement may come as a blessing in disguise for MK Dons with mounting injury concerns for the likes of Jack Tucker and Ethan Robson, while bookings this Saturday against Newport County for Daniel Harvie or Alex Gilbey could have seen them suspended.