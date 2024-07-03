Derby clash moves as trio of MK Dons games picked for Sky Sports

Sky Sports | AFP via Getty Images

A trio of MK Dons games have been selected to be shown live on Sky Sports

MK Dons’ trip to Plough Lane to take on AFC Wimbledon will be one of three games to be shown on TV in the opening few weeks of the season.

The fierce encounter will now kick-off at 12.30pm on September 14, the third of a trio of encounters in front of the live cameras.

The first of which will be Dons’ season opener against Bradford City, led by former boss Graham Alexander, at Stadium MK on Saturday August 4.