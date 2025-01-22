Derby day alone should not be motivation for MK Dons
It should not matter that MK Dons play rivals AFC Wimbledon on Saturday for them to lift themselves for games, according to head coach Scott Lindsey.
After another despondent performance away at Fleetwood on Tuesday night, Dons slumped to a third straight defeat, and their sixth in eight games, going down 2-1 at Highbury Stadium.
This weekend, they host AFC Wimbledon for the third game between the sides this season, and need a remarkable reversal in fortunes to avoid a fourth straight loss to the south London side, having been well beaten in the last three.
For Lindsey though, he emphasised that while it was an important game for the club and the fans, every game his side plays should be treated just as key in their quest to turn around their rotten run.
“It doesn't matter about AFC Wimbledon next,” he said. “I know it means a lot to the fans and the club, but every game is important. This game is just as important as the next game, every game means everything to me.
“We want to win every single game, and we have to put maximum effort in every single week, and at the moment we're not seeing it. I need to see more from the players.”
After firing warning shots at some of his players in the aftermath of the 4-2 defeat to League Two leaders Walsall on Saturday, Lindsey dropped keeper Tom McGill, Joe Tomlinson and Liam Kelly for Tuesday’s game, but admitted more could be at risk after the performance at Fleetwood.
He said: “No-one's guaranteed a place if they can't do the fundamentals. I've got to pick and 11, but I need to have the mentality to win a game of football.”
