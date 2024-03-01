Derby win would be important on many levels for MK Dons

Alex Gilbey and Dan Kemp

Alex Gilbey hopes a repeat is on the cards for MK Dons when they head to Plough Lane to take on AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

After the 3-1 thrashing handed down to their big rivals last month, Dons will head into London without skipper Dean Lewington and top-scorer Max Dean for the return leg.

But Gilbey, who will likely wear the armband, hopes for a repeat performance in the capital.

“We dispatched them last time, so we're all excited for that game,” he said. “It would have been nice to have the skipper with us, but he's suspended.

“We're really looking forward to it though, we've got a clean week, we can rest a few lads, we'll hit the training ground and attack that game.”

Opportunity to make a big statement

Cameron Norman

Team-mate Cameron Norman said tomorrow's game is an opportunity to continue Dons' good run of late, but knows the affair will have a lot more riding on it for the fans than just three points.

"We see the game as an opportunity to carry on the momentum we have in our camp at the moment," he said. "It's a big one for the fans, so we want to put out a big statement for them, give them a good weekend. But we're going about our business knowing exactly what we want from the game.

"The changing room is really focussed, really hungry. It is a big fixture this weekend of course, but they'll all be big between now and the end of the season. We know what our target is for the end of the season, and we're focussed on getting it.

"We've got so much to play for, we're all hungry for more. Whether it was AFC at the weekend or anyone else, we were going to be right up for it. Of course there is a little bit more on this one, and we are right up for it.