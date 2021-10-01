Desire to be Dons’ top-scorer is spurring forwards to find the net

Mo Eisa has missed the last few games through injury, but netted three times prior to liming out against Accrington Stanley. He and Troy Parrott are tied behind Scott Twine, who now has six goals this season after his hat-trick against Fleetwood

With his team the top-scorers in League One, Liam Manning hopes his forward players continue to spur each other on to keep MK Dons in the goals this season.

Scott Twine currently leads the way after his midweek hat-trick against Fleetwood Town, taking his season tally to six, while Mo Eisa and Troy Parrott have three apiece and Max Watters netted his first goal since returning from injury in the 4-1 win over Gillingham a couple of weeks ago.

With Matt O’Riley, Hiram Boateng and Ethan Robson also chipping in with vital goals this season from deeper in the midfield, Manning certainly has options when it comes scoring.

Manning says the competitive nature amongst the forwards though, each of them with their own designs on being the club’s top-scorer this season, should act as motivation for them to continue to find the back of the net.

“When I look at all our attacking players, we've got such depth and variety, we're not just dependant on one player which over the season is really important,” he said.

Scott Twine celebrates with Troy Parrott during the 3-3 draw with Fleetwood.

“Twiney is on a hot-streak and long may it continue, but there is emphasis on the others to keep scoring as well. It’s probably one of the best hat-tricks I’ve seen. I feel for him because we didn’t get the three points.

“When you look at the last few games, we should have scored even more goals. We had chances against Wycombe which we didn't take and against Fleetwood we had chances arguably we should take. We've got players who are desperate and hungry to score goals.