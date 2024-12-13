Desperate Dons are eager to get back to playing football again

MK Dons | Jane Russell

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey looks ahead to tomorrow’s game with Gillingham at Stadium MK

After playing just two games in the last month, Scott Lindsey says MK Dons are desperate to get back out on the field again.

Postponements against Fleetwood and Barrow as well as their FA Cup exit mean Dons have played just 180 minutes of football since November 13 - wins over Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town

Taking on Gillingham on Saturday, Lindsey hopes Dons can add to their six consecutive league wins on the spin, and given the players’ lack of first team action of late, he said he has had no issues motivating them for tomorrow’s clash at Stadium MK.

“The lads are chomping,” he said. “We've trained really well and I'm really pleased with how we're looking. They're desperate to go out there any play again, so we can't wait to kick-off. The whole group are in the starting blocks and ready to go.”

Gillingham head to Stadium MK sat tenth in the table, but beginning to show signs of life again after picking up just seven points from a possible 30. Mark Bonner’s side won last time out thanks to a 1-0 win over Karl Robinson’s Salford City last Saturday, and that upturn in fortunes is something Lindsey says Dons must be wary of.

He continued: “They're a bit indifferent with their results, but they'll come here with their tails up after a good win. They've got good players so we know we will have to be at our best to get something from the game.

“They're hard to analyse, they've changed shape quite a bit, with a back four and a back five. It's hard to understand what they might come here with, but it's good because it means we can focus on ourselves a bit more.

“We hope our style outweighs theirs, that we can play well and hopefully we score some goals and win the game.”