Desperate Dons delighted to start 2019 with a win

Kieran Agard said MK Dons were keen to get back to winning ways after a poor festive period.

The 6-0 win over Cambridge on New Year’s Day was their first win since December 8, having lost twice and drawn once over the Christmas run of games.

Agard, who netted twice against the U’s, said there was a sense of relief in the dressing room after returning to winning ways .

“All the boys were desperate to get back to winning ways,” he said. “It showed today, we were magnificent from the back to the front.

“It’s always nice to get goals early on, but we just continued doing what we were doing to get us in front.

“We came out in the second and knew there would be a reaction but after we weathered it and saw the game through.

“I think I’ve scored a few so far this season, and I’m happy to chip in but I couldn’t have scored these goals without the team. We attacked from the back, it’s our starting point and we create so many chances that it’s a joy for any striker.”

